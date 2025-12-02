A Trump administration website touted as a way for Americans to get cheaper prescription drugs features what appears to be an AI-generated image of a child with six toes sprinting toward a U.S. flag with no stars.

TrumpRx.gov—built by the same team that created the much-derided Trump Gold Card immigration site—promises to “connect patients directly with the best prices” on medications after its expected launch next year.

But even in its early stages, experts see some worrying signs about the security of the site.

Its homepage features an apparent AI-generated picture of a child with one too many toes dashing across a beach toward a U.S. flag missing all its stars, as NOTUS reported after investigating the government’s “sloppy” new website project.

An AI-generated photo of a child with six toes on TrumpRx.gov. TrumpRx.gov

TrumpRx is one of several glossy sites produced by the National Design Studio, an in-house digital shop created as part of an Aug. 21 executive order from President Donald Trump, 79, to make government services “usable and beautiful.” The administration has reportedly tried to sell the entire federal government on the new design studio, with all agencies told to work with the chief design officer—Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia—and be ready to show off their “initial results” by July 4, 2026.

NOTUS reports that the same design studio created the websites used to promote the initiative, NDStudio.gov and AmericaByDesign.gov, as well as the Trump Gold Card immigration site and Genesis.energy.gov, an artificial-intelligence initiative at the Department of Energy.

The Gold Card website—which offers permanent residency in the U.S. to those who fork over $5 million—was mocked in June for how cheap it looked.

An application form on the Trump Gold Card website. trumpcard.gov

The design push comes after the General Services Administration in March shut down 18F, the office that had previously handled helping agencies build secure, accessible services.

Accessibility specialist Anna Cook, who examined code for AmericaByDesign.gov, flagged what she described as a “heavy reliance on unedited AI-generated content” and warned that AI-written code using outdated techniques could open security holes.

“The issue here is that this is the American federal government,” she told NOTUS, arguing that “a qualified tech team would have at least fixed these issues before pushing the sites into production.”

When TrumpRx goes live in 2026, it will be used to help people find and ultimately buy their prescriptions, which would involve the inputting of detailed records on their medication history. That information would then potentially be accessible to the site’s administrators, experts told NOTUS.

“If I do it through a pharmacy and an actual health care provider, they’ve been going through the requirements for HIPAA compliance for decades,” digital designer Christopher Butler told the outlet, adding, “I don’t necessarily trust that the guy from Airbnb has any background in that, and the ‘DOGE bros’ have any care for that.”

An AI-generated photo of the Star-Spangled Banner that appears to be missing its stars, from TrumpRx.gov. TrumpRx.gov

Critics say the new aesthetic may look slick but also risks locking out millions of users. Some National Design Studio sites require multi-megabyte downloads just to load a landing page, a heavy lift for people on older devices or pay-as-you-go data plans, web designer and former 18F staffer Ethan Marcotte warned.

A screenshot from TrumpRx.gov. TrumpRx.gov

“The sites built by this administration’s National Design Studio are very likely too time-consuming, or too expensive, for you to access,” he told NOTUS.

Chris Hinds, chief operating officer of accessibility firm Equalize Digital, told the news site that three National Design Studio builds he reviewed had low-contrast text and broken heading structures that “could be in violation” of federal accessibility rules.

“None of these sites come close to meeting that standard,” he said, referring to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines that underpin disability access laws such as Section 508.

Gebbia, who still sits on Airbnb’s board and whose net worth Forbes estimates at $8.3 billion, has said he wants government sites to feel like an Apple Store—“beautifully designed” with “great user experience” and “modern systems,” as he put it in a March Fox News appearance.