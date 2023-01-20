Trump Drops BS Lawsuit Against New York Attorney General Letitia James

Just one day after former President Donald Trump was fined nearly $1 million for filing stupid lawsuits, he is in full retreat mode.

On Friday, Trump withdrew his mind-boggling lawsuit in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James, a ploy that was widely regarded by legal scholars as a bald-faced delay tactic.

The filing, made in Palm Beach County court, was curt—it merely stated that Trump “hereby voluntarily dismisses his claims in this action.” There was no explanation given.

But the cryptic move comes as Trump’s legal woes are mounting: judges have increasingly taken tougher stances against him for misusing the nation's court system to slow down legitimate law enforcement efforts against him.

Earlier this month, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron reprimanded Trump for wasting the court’s time with what he deemed “frivolous” legal maneuvers—and the judge threatened his lawyer, Alina Habba, with sanctions.

Then, on Thursday night, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks took the remarkable step of slapping Habba and Trump with a $937,989 fine for their “frivolous” lawsuit against his 2016 presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.