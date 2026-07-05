Trump’s America 250 Bash Goes Dark as Guests Ordered to Leave

An immediate evacuation order was issued Saturday night for Salute to America, President Donald Trump’s much-hyped July 4th bash on the National Mall, due to severe weather.

“The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority,” Freedom 250 Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez shared in a social media post. “Due to approaching severe storms, Freedom 250, United States Secret Service, United States Park Police, National Park Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and all public safety partners are asking all guests to evacuate event grounds and seek temporary shelter in a nearby building.”

Evacuation order. Freedom250/Freedom 250