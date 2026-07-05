Politics

Trump’s America 250 Bash Goes Dark as Guests Ordered to Leave

MORE TROUBLE

An evacuation order abruptly shut down Trump’s July 4 celebration on the National Mall.

Mary Papenfuss
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a celebration for the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

An immediate evacuation order was issued Saturday night for Salute to America, President Donald Trump’s much-hyped July 4th bash on the National Mall, due to severe weather.

“The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority,” Freedom 250 Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez shared in a social media post. “Due to approaching severe storms, Freedom 250, United States Secret Service, United States Park Police, National Park Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and all public safety partners are asking all guests to evacuate event grounds and seek temporary shelter in a nearby building.”

Evacuation order.
Evacuation order. Freedom250/Freedom 250

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Mary Papenfuss

Mary Papenfuss

Reporter

mary.papenfuss@thedailybeast.com

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