Disturbing Reality of Trump’s Huge July 4 Fireworks Display Exposed

President Trump’s upcoming Fourth of July celebrations are facing even more problems than expected, a new report has revealed.

Trump already attempted to quell concerns that the 100-plus temperatures forecast for the day would be a problem, telling supporters on Wednesday, “On July 4th, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out, and I’m going to make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything. It’s gonna be 107!”

As a result of the president’s planned speech, the grand fireworks display, typically scheduled for 9 p.m., is now expected to start at 10:30 p.m. or even as late as 11 p.m.

The 40-minute-long fireworks display, which is expected to be the largest in the country’s history, has now found itself at the center of another controversy, with the Washington Post reporting that it is expected to cause “hazardous levels of pollution” and “very unhealthy conditions” in central Washington D.C.

The display will involve some 850,000 fireworks being launched from 10 sites around D.C.: the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, West Potomac Park, and 8 Potomac River barges.

Large fireworks displays typically cause pollution because they generate fine particulate matter. The Post notes that these particles “can penetrate deep into the heart and lungs, causing irritation and in some cases asthma attacks and other illnesses.”

According to internal National Park Service documents reviewed by the outlet, a draft air-quality analysis conducted by the agency states that residents should “avoid prolonged exposure” to the pollution around the National Mall.

The document notes that in downtown Washington D.C., Arlington, and the Capitol Hill area, pollution is expected to be “very unhealthy” and states that people should “expect irritation symptoms” and try to limit their exposure.

Internal documents project that pollution will stay at elevated levels for three to six hours after the display has concluded.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump and family watch fireworks at Trump National Golf Club, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Sterling, Va. Alex Brandon/via REUTERS

George Thurston, a professor of medicine and population health at New York University, told the Post that people should “use the precautionary principle, which is to minimize exposures,” adding that an N95 mask “would be a good idea.” The National Park Service also recommended that people wear N95 masks when outdoors and “remain indoors as much as possible during and after the show.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of the Interior for comment. Neither the Interior Department nor the National Park Service immediately responded to questions from the Washington Post.

The “Salute to America” celebration will kick off at the National Mall at 1 p.m with military flyovers and musical performances. The evening live broadcast will commence at 7 p.m. and feature the Joint Armed Forces Orchestra and speakers, including the president.

The president has touted the fact that the fireworks display will be the largest in the nation’s history, urging his supporters in a Truth Social post not to miss it, while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the display a “must-see event.” She added: “It’s going to be the largest fireworks show in the history of the world, so I’m told.”

Trump opened the 250th anniversary celebrations with a rally in Washington D.C. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The Mall has been designated a National Special Security event for the day, and will feature only two entry points and TSA-style magnetometers. Despite the soaring temperatures expected on the day, attendees will not be able to bring backpacks, coolers, camping chairs, food, or water into the site.

The Daily Beast previously reported that concern is growing inside the White House about exactly how many people will attend Saturday’s festivities, particularly after a lackluster showing at the rally held to open the Great American State Fair last Wednesday.

“This is meant to be about celebrating our nation, so we hope to see as many people as possible,” one insider said.

At last Wednesday’s rally, Trump took time out of his speech to implore people to attend the Fourth of July celebration.