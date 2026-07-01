Trump’s Secret Fury Over Crowd Size Humiliation for State Fair Revealed

President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair opening stunt drew such lousy crowds that he freaked out after seeing photos of the flop, insiders have claimed.

Images from the 16-day fair, supposed to be a boisterous and proud homage to America’s greatness in its 250th year, showed scant footfall, with even the on-site Fox News lackeys struggling to spin it.

A spokesperson for Freedom 250, the organizer, claimed that over 150,000 have “flocked” from all corners of the globe to take in the atmosphere, but insiders told CNN that Trump was “livid” at the low turnout for his opening remarks.

Trump gestures as the United States Marine Band performs at a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump stepped into a void left by acts who canceled over fears that the event was too political. During last week’s speech, he ranted and raved about his perceived political achievements and promised to usher in more glory days for America.

But when he saw photos of the turnout, he flipped, two sources told the publication. He hadn’t initially realized the large gaps until he saw an aerial image, the sources explained.

White House officials who had shared images of the speech were reportedly even told in no uncertain terms to delete them from their social media accounts.

The Ferris wheel, the event's only ride, has been plagued with issues. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A smaller replica of Trump’s proposed 250-foot ‘Triumphal Arch.’ Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

His reported fury sparked a flurry of finger-pointing, with officials seeking to assign blame. “The mistake here was not driving attendance,” one person close to the White House said. “It was an ‘if you build it, they will come’ mentality that failed.”

The saga proved too much for Trump’s ego. In damage-control mode, he loaded up his Truth Social and started promoting his version of events. He said the venue was “packed to the brim.”

There is growing concern inside the White House that the Independence Day celebration on July 4 could be similarly poorly attended, sources close to the White House told CNN.

Visitors, but not many, during the Great American State Fair. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Efforts are ongoing to prevent this. His opening remarks will be free but ticketed, so officials can gauge attendance in advance.

However, worry persists—with festivities expected to last beyond midnight. “I do not understand why we are doing this so late,” one White House official said, adding that there are ongoing efforts to change the timing. “I’m really not sure who thought this was a good idea.”

The celebration has been on the rocks from the outset. On opening night, Trump claimed the fair drew 45,000 people. He also said that everyone stayed until the end of his speech and “loved hearing about a truly successful America,” even as photographs showed dozens of attendees walking out while he was still speaking.

TMZ showcases the empty space at the event. TMZ/X

Visitors walk the grounds. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Independent estimates put opening-night attendance at around 1,000.

On the fair’s first full operating day, its food hall lost power. Vendors stood in the dark, and the entire ice cream supply melted.

In the weeks leading up to the fair, nearly every popular act booked for the entertainment lineup withdrew. Stand-in performer Vanilla Ice had his performance canceled two hours before showtime due to bad weather. Even the giant Ferris wheel buckled.

A plywood replica of Trump’s proposed triumphal arch did little to lift spirits.

The displays, supposed to represent all 50 states, varied in quality. Some were just printed backgrounds with chairs depressingly flung in to punctuate the space.