Trump, 80, Obsesses Over Crowd Size as His Fair Empties Out

President Donald Trump has doubled down on the number of people who came to see him at The Great American State Fair, making two separate posts of self-praise on Truth Social.

Trump, 80, claimed his Wednesday night rally was “packed to the brim,” with 45,000 people, despite footage of audience members leaving during a speech in which he recycled his usual talking points.

The president suffered further embarrassment on Thursday as his free event was hit by a critical power outage, causing dessert vendors’ ice cream in the food hall to melt.

There’s plenty of open lawn space at Trump’s State Fair. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Trump claimed twice that 45,000 people came to see him on Wednesday, where he spoke from behind bullet-proof glass for security reasons.

“Everybody stayed right until the end of my Speech because they loved hearing about a truly successful America,” Trump stated.

The Bulwark’s Jared Poland also posted a photo of the grassy section of the National Mall shortly before Trump had finished speaking, pointing out that, “The crowd has really thinned out since Trump began speaking around 8:50pm.”

Day one visitors at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Journalist Aaron Rupar said Trump’s crowd estimate contradicted “anyone with functioning eyes who tuned in.”

The Washington Post reported that “the crowd thinly covered an area about the length of the National Museum of American History, smaller than some summer outdoor movie screenings.”

The publication added that Trump “did not appear to enjoy the speech,” which “wrapped in under a half-hour,” adding: He asked for a bigger turnout for his next appearance on July 4.

There were no queues to get into Trump's State Fair on day one. screen grab

Trump promoted his “Tribute to America” rally on July 4 on the National Mall in both his Truth Social posts about Wednesday’s rally.

During the actual rally he begged his supporters, “Your favorite president will be speaking, so please show up. Because if we have two empty seats, you know what’s gonna happen? The fake news is gonna say, he didn’t fill out the arena.”

On Thursday, the official opening day of the State Fair, even the electricity didn’t show up.

Fox 5 DC reporter Homa Bash wrote in a post on X, “Food hall at Great American State Fair has lost power - they have food but tell me all their ice cream has melted😭."

Ice cream melted after a power failure hit the food hall of The Great American State Fair. screen grab

Reporter Ben Brasch also noted on X, “the lights keep turning off and then power back up in one of the food tents.” He also noted that the “daytime crowd here at the Great American State Fair is light.”

Brasch posted a story which stated, “If Americans are going to flock to the Trump administration’s Great American State Fair, they certainly weren’t doing it when the doors opened Thursday.”

After noting that wait times for food and activities were “minimal,” due to the low attendance, Brasch said “the visitors who did attend the sprawling festival looked more like ordinary tourists visiting Washington than devotees attending a MAGA rally.”

Livestream feed from the State Fair shows sparse attendance. screen grab

Another social media posted a photo from a livestream showing spacious lawn at the event, noting “I’m shocked at how few people are at the Trump State Fair.”

A separate post showed the line for admission to the State Fair, adding it was “looking… not long.” Yet another photo of the event showing very few attendees noted, “10s of people attend Trump’s Great American State Fair on the National Mall.”

To add insult to injury, CityCast DC reporter Kaela Cote-Stemmermann said Trump’s beloved Ferris wheel was not working for at least part of the opening day.

“Operator told me due to generator issues and engine overheating. Unclear when it will be moving again, at least 1 - 2 hours they said,” she wrote on X.

A DC reporter says Trump's Ferris wheel was closed on day one of the State Fair. screen grab

Brasch also pointed out that “up close, the 110-foot wheel actually looks small compared with those at more traditional fairs.”

The event’s organizers will be hoping rapper Vanilla Ice draws more people to his free show on Friday, the only musical performance left after a string of cancellations due to the fair’s links to the Trump administration.

The Daily Beast has contacted Freedom 250 and the White House for comment.