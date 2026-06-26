Trump Melts Down Over Wild Conspiracy in Unhinged Outburst

President Donald Trump has shared a wild doomsday prepper conspiracy theory about an imminent communist threat to America emanating from New York.

Trump, 80, has spent the week warning his Truth Social followers about the rise of “Communists,” after several candidates back by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured major wins in House primary races on Tuesday.

That included Darializa Avila Chevalier, a democratic socialist who has been outspoken about ICE in the 13th district, progressive democrat Brad Lander in the 10th district and democratic socialist Claire Valdez in the 7th district.

U.S. President Donald Trump is doom prepping for communists to attack America. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump, who has mistakenly compared democratic socialism to communism since Mamdani’s rise, posted on Truth Social on Wednesday morning, “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!”

He then posted that Mamdani, whom he has called a “communist” multiple times, had “pulled through 3 solid Communists, and has received loud and universal applause from the Fake News Media. Congratulations Mr. Mayor!

Mamdani is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. While communism and socialism both reject capitalism in favor of giving economic power to the working class, communism has historically called for revolution to achieve that transfer of power, while socialism opted for more gradual means.

President Donald Trump and Mayor-Elect of New York City Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office last November. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

On Thursday evening, Trump fired off another red scare post, saying the “Communists” were “finally making their move,” presumably referring to the New York primaries.

The president insisted, “I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time.”

Donald Trump warns about the rise of communism. screen grab

Trump said it was “easy” to be a communist, claiming all you needed to say was “I’ll give you everything,” and added, “but that means you’re taking it away from others that have earned it. Over thousands of years, that Ideology has not worked once.”

He signed off his post, “The game is on. Enjoy watching!”

The 80-year-old continued with his dated Cold War-era references, sharing a vintage video of former President John F. Kennedy, including a 1960 interview in which he discussed the communist threat of the era.

“We should support the laws which the United States has passed in order to protect us from those who would destroy us from within,” Kennedy said in 1960, when Trump was 14.

Trump also shared a post from a MAGA account that originally posted the video with the caption, “JFK explains if communism in the US isn’t stopped it will destroy the country from within. This is their plan.”

Donald Trump shares a 1960 JFK interview on communism. screen grab

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The New York primary results have surprised some Democrats, including CNN host Van Jones, a former Obama administration official who said the victories demonstrate voters in the Big Apple are fed up with the party’s establishment.

“The roof is collapsing on the Democratic Party establishment,” Jones said on Tuesday’s edition of The Source.

“This is a straight-up battle between the establishment and the insurgency. And the establishment is getting its butt kicked tonight in New York City.”

The results led Democratic strategist James Carville to call for a “schism” in the party.

“And I actually do think it’s time for Democrats to talk the ‘s’ word: schism,” Carville said on Thursday. “I really do. Everybody’s always said, ‘No, no. We’re a coalition. We’re a big tent.’ And there’s just some s--- I can’t be in the same tent with.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders celebrated Lander’s and Valdez’s “landslide victories” in a statement on X.

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani have been friendly in the past. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Together, we are creating a grassroots progressive movement that will defeat the Oligarchs,” he wrote.

During the initial phase of his mayoral campaign in New York, Trump called Mamdani a “communist” who would “destroy the city.” He also threatened to withhold federal funding to New York if Mamdani “didn’t behave.”