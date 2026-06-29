Karoline Leavitt made an appearance at President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair, but it didn’t appear like too many others did the same.

The White House press secretary, 28, shared a photo on X on Sunday of herself at the president’s 16-day festival celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, though the fairgrounds looked relatively empty behind her.

In the photo, Leavitt holds her nearly two-year-old son Niko in front of the plywood replica of Trump’s proposed “Triumphal Arch” on the National Mall, but the scene behind her doesn’t appear to show a particularly bustling event.

The White House press secretary stood in front of Trump's "Triumphal Arch" replica with her son Niko, but the event seemed pretty barren behind her. Karoline Leavitt/X

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy caught up with the president’s top spin doctor at the event, who said that the fair’s upcoming fireworks show on Independence Day will be a “must-see event.” The crowd behind Leavitt during the interview was also notably sparse.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Peter Doocy interviews Karoline Leavitt on Fox News. screen grab

Trump, 80, boasted that his MAGA rally speech, which kicked off the fair on Wednesday, drew over 45,000 people to the National Mall, but videos captured at the event tell a different story.

As seen in a CNN video on Wednesday, correspondent Donie O’Sullivan reported live from the scene 20 minutes before Trump was set to speak. However, a large empty space was visible behind the reporter in the moments before the president’s speech.

In another humiliating blow to the president, reporting from The Bulwark also found that the crowd largely began thinning out before Trump had even completed his address.

The event, put on by Freedom250, an organization founded by the Trump administration last year, has been rife with mishaps over the last few days.

The celebration of America's 250th birthday hasn't been the bash that Trump anticipated. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The festival faced two separate weather delays, with one causing top-billed performer Vanilla Ice to cancel his Friday performance. The “Ice Ice Baby” singer was unable to reschedule his performance at the fair due to a scheduling conflict.

The America extravaganza, which has seen an embarrassingly low turnout over the last few days, has also been criticized for its questionable selection of attractions and absurdly high prices in the food hall.

The event has been delayed due to inclement weather twice since Friday. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

In another awkward blunder, a power outage on Thursday caused all of the food vendors’ ice cream to melt.