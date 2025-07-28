Trump’s Armored Golf Cart Spotted in Scotland

A new addition to President Donald Trump’s security detail has made its debut at his golf course in Scotland, where his visit has drawn protests and a bomb threat.

As the president hit the links of his Turnberry golf course this weekend, a black golf cart that appeared to be heavily fortified was seen following close behind.

Dubbed “Golf Force One” by media outlets, the souped-up cart arrives roughly 10 months after Trump survived an alleged assassination attempt while golfing.

President Donald Trump steers a regular golf cart at his Trump Turnberry golf course. His private visit has drawn nearly a third of Police Scotland’s manpower, according to Daily Mail. Jane Barlow/Getty Images

Trump, however, chose to cruise the course in a regular white golf cart on Saturday and Sunday, with the Golf Force One keeping close company.

Experts told The Telegraph that the vehicle’s heavy armor is evident from the distinctive black band around the windscreen.

“The windscreen is a giveaway, as are the side panels, doors, and the large panel at the rear above the load tray,” said an expert, who asked to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of his work.

The current presidential limousine, known as "The Beast," went into service in 2018. Al Drago/Getty Images

The president’s official limousine “The Beast” is similarly fortified. The $1.5 million Cadillac is bulletproof, blast resistant and hermetically sealed against chemical attacks, according to The Telegraph.

Trump’s private visit has drawn nearly a third of Police Scotland’s manpower, according to Daily Mail.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the office of the Consulate General of the United States in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Several police snipers were observed setting up positions around the rural area where Trump stayed this weekend. The Independent reports that 1,500 officers have been pulled from their normal duties in support of Trump’s four-day visit.

Police Scotland has only said the costs would be “considerable,” according to the Los Angeles Times. But policing for Trump’s four-day visit to the U.K. in 2018—which also included two days in Turnberry—cost taxpayers more than $19 million.

People take part in a Stop Trump Scotland protest on Friday. Jane Barlow/Getty Images

Widespread protests broke out in the country upon his arrival, with hundreds of demonstrators gathering in Edinburgh and other cities on Saturday, according to The Mirror US.

Meanwhile, a man who said he had a bomb and wanted to “send a message” to Trump forced a Glasgow-bound flight to make an emergency landing Sunday morning.

Police snipers are positioned on the roof of the Trump Turnberry hotel. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

In September 2024, Secret Service agents spotted a man aiming a rifle from the bushes at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. Trump was approximately 900 to 1500 feet away, according to BBC.

Agents fired at the suspect, 58-year-old Ryan Routh, who fled the scene but was later arrested by police about 40 miles from the course. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to the incident.

Trump, who is set to open a new golf course in Scotland this week, has blended presidential duties with private business on his trip to the country. Jane Barlow/Getty Images

Two months earlier, Trump survived another attempt on his life during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesperson declined to comment on the “Golf Force One” when contacted by the Daily Beast, stating, “The U.S. Secret Service employs a variety of tools and resources to safeguard our protectees. In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the specific means and methods used to conduct our protective operations.”