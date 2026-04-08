Trump’s Billion-Dollar Bitcoin Blowout Exposed

President Donald Trump and his family suffered devastating financial losses after investing heavily in bitcoin, an analysis has found.

Forbes detailed the series of unfortunate events that resulted in the president and his two sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., seeing their crypto investments hemorrhage around $1 billion in the space of a year.

The losses stemmed in part from the belief that the price of the volatile cryptocurrency, which stood at around $108,000 in May 2025, would increase by as much as 50 percent over the course of the year.

The family, spearheaded by Eric and Donald Jr., then decided to sell off around $1.4 billion of stock and $1 billion of convertible bonds in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company that owns the Truth Social platform, and heavily invest in bitcoin.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have pivoted to heavily investing in cryptocurrency during their father's return to office. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Despite the cryptocurrency continuing to rise to $119,000 by July 2025 and reaching an all-time high of $126,000 in October, bitcoin went on to record a huge crash last November and at one point tumbled below $82,000.

By the end of November 2025, Trump Media’s crypto assets had fallen from $2.4 billion to $1.8 billion.

Trump Media sought to cushion the blow and prevent more drastic losses by hedging about one-third of its bitcoin holdings toward the end of the year.

In January 2026, Trump’s old nemesis, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, announced that interest rates would once again be held steady. The move caused bitcoin to fall another 5 percent in a single day and decreased Trump Media’s holdings to an estimated $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The bitcoin crash has heavily affected the Trump family’s businesses. Google

The value of bitcoin fell even further following November’s crash, and is hovering around $71,000. The crypto’s sharp decline since earlier last year now means the value of Trump Media’s holdings is worth around $1.4 billion, down roughly $1 billion from when the company heavily invested in the cryptocurrency.

Since Trump’s sons estimated the price of bitcoin could skyrocket further, the president’s personal stake in Trump Media has fallen by $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

“Our Bitcoin holdings reflect a long-term investment in this revolutionary digital currency, which we do not judge based on temporary, cyclical downturns,” Trump Media spokesperson Shannon Devine said in a statement.