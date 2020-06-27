Trump’s Campaign Removed Social Distancing Stickers From Tulsa Rally Seats: Report
Before President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa last week, staff of the venue placed stickers on every other seat advising attendees to observe social distancing. “Do not sit here please!” the labels read. But the Trump campaign told the BOK Center’s managers that they did not want the stickers, according to The Washington Post. “They also told us that they didn't want any signs posted saying we should social distance in the venue,” said Doug Thornton, executive vp for ASM Global, which owns the venue.
The labels were a mandatory part of the facility’s coronavirus plan, so staff continued placing them. After they finished, Trump campaign staffers reportedly moved through the BOK Center and removed all the stickers. Public health experts advised against the rally and asked that it be postponed due to the increased risk of coronavirus transmission. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he wouldn’t go. Though the rally drew less-than-expected attendance, eight Trump campaign staffers and Secret Service agents have tested positive for the virus since. Dozens of others have gone into preemptive quarantine.