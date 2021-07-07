Trump’s Claims of Tax Genius May Undermine Legal Defense of Ignorance

SELF-OWN

The former president has for years claimed to be a master of the tax code. But now he’s going with a legal defense of ignorance. Experts say his past comments may be his undoing.

Jose Pagliery

Political Investigations Reporter

Asawin Suebsaeng

Senior Political Reporter

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty

Faced with an indictment of his family’s business empire for criminal tax fraud, former President Donald Trump previewed a defense strategy—of sorts—over the weekend: ignorance of the law.

“I don’t even know. Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?” he shrugged on Saturday, in front of adoring fans at a political rally in Sarasota, Florida.

The twice-impeached former president’s remarks provoked a flurry of reactions from some legal commentators and pundits, who saw a besieged client running his mouth in public, and potentially undermining his legal team’s carefully manicured strategies.

Jose Pagliery

Political Investigations Reporter

Asawin Suebsaeng

Senior Political Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.