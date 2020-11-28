Trump’s $3 Million Recount in Milwaukee Only Increased Biden’s Lead

Read it at Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
The recount of votes cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin ended Friday with President-elect Joe Biden winning the district again, this time by 132 more votes than before. President Donald Trump’s campaign had paid roughly $3 million for the re-tallying of the county’s 460,000 votes, as well as those of Dane County. The final count was 317,527 votes for Biden and 134,482 for Trump. The recount was part of Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the election, which have been almost entirely unsuccessful and in some cases resulted in massive public embarrassments. Biden won Wisconsin overall.