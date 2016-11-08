Donald Trump’s Embarrassing 2004 Election Day With Billy Bush

This morning, Donald was booed and heckled as he entered his own polling place in Manhattan to cast a vote for himself as president. It may not have been his worst Election Day experience.

For that we can look back to 2004 when Trump was accompanied to the polls by none other than Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush, who presumably did not yet know about The Donald’s pussy-grabbing hobby.

As Bush put it in this 2012 video flashback segment, he joined “one of the real, great Americans” on Election Day, but once they arrived at what Trump thought was his polling place, his “temperament” quickly changed. When the election officials told him he was in the wrong location, Trump became visibly upset. “Do me a favor, double check,” he said, dismissively.

They then moved to a Park Avenue polling place that Trump said he liked better because it was in a “richer” area, where they were promptly turned away again. But not before Trump told the workers, “Make sure there’s no cheating here,” an ominous sign of what his preoccupation would become in the final weeks of this year’s race.

Bush explained that they later found out a change in address for Donald Trump, Jr. was behind the polling place mix-up, which came to a close at a third location where Trump was given a provisional ballot to fill out in his limousine and send in by mail. “You didn’t do right by me,” he warned the man in charge of the third location — who Trump later called a “scumbag” — giving him a sharp slap on the arm as he walked out of the building.

“At least you say, the Trumpster doesn’t give up,” he said into the camera. “You gotta vote.” Still, you can’t help but think that if he didn’t have a television crew in tow, he would have given up after the first try. It’s a problem that runs in the family, as we learned in April when Ivanka Trump failed to change her party registration in time to vote for her father in the New York primary.

As for who Trump picked in the presidential race that year, he wouldn’t tell Bush at the time and it still remains in question. We know from a report in the National Review that Trump did not vote at all in the past six presidential primary races. But since we saw him fill out the provisional ballot in the 2004 tape, we can assume he checked either Billy’s cousin George W. Bush or John Kerry at the top of the ticket.

While Trump told Bill O’Reilly earlier this year that he voted for Bush twice, he said something very different to Don Imus in a 2009 radio interview.

“You know how I feel about Bush, and I think you got to feel that way, also,” Trump told Imus, who said he “never” voted for the two-term Republican president. "You're good, then. I didn't either, by the way," Trump replied, "You're good. I just thought that guy was a dimwit. You looked at it, and he just didn't look like he was all there."