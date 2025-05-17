Media

Ex-Spox Slams Trump for $400M Qatar Jet: ‘Blood Money’

The president had said he would be “stupid” not to accept the luxury plane.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

One of Donald Trump‘s former spokespeople tore into him for accepting a $400 million plane from Qatar.

“You’re taking Qatari blood money,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House director of strategic communications in 2020, told CNN.

Trump had said he’d be “stupid” not to accept the luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from Qatar’s royal family, but the president’s willingness to accept the gift has raised alarm across the political spectrum over what Qatar may expect in return.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide in the Trump administration, speaks during The Principles First 2024 Summit.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump spokesperson, was left aghast by the president's willingness to accept a $400 million jet from Qatar. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Lavish enough to have been dubbed a “flying palace,” sources have told ABC the Boeing 747-8 is expected to be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation in the months ahead of his departure from office.

Boeing raises a curtain to unveil the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet to thousands of employees and guests at the company's Everett, Washington commercial airplane manufacturing facility, February 13, 2011. Boeing vice president and general manager of Boeing's Commercial Airplanes airplane program Pat Shanahan is pictured on the jumbo screen in the upper right as he officiated the ceremony. Boeing Co rolled out the new jumbo jet on Sunday, hoping to relive the glamor surrounding the birth of the 747 over 40 years ago and use it to boost slow sales. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
Boeing reveals the 747-8 jumbo passenger jet to thousands of employees and guests. Anthony Bolante/REUTERS

Griffin reminded viewers in the Saturday interview of the stringent rules for White House officials concerning gifts, which prohibit staff from accepting anything worth more than $20, let alone $400 million, in their capacity as government employees.

Boeing 747-8 interior
Taking inspiration from Boeing's "Dreamliner," the 787-8 features LED lighting and sculpted ceilings. Boeing

“We were also told, ‘Don’t even take a pen from a foreign diplomat, a head of state, because it likely has surveillance technology on it,’” she said, warning it would likely cost White House security many millions of dollars simply to ensure the jet and its furnishings do not contain any concealed espionage devices.

Donald Trump expanding empire map. Persian Gulf (Arabian Gulf).
The Trump family is heavily invested in the Middle East, including development projects in Qatar. Map Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Griffin isn’t alone in having expressed horror at the debacle. Former Vice President Mike Pence warned: “We’ve got to remember who Qatar is” given the Gulf state’s historic support for Al-Qaeda.

Mike Pence Sounds Terror Alert on Trump’s ‘Free’ PlanePLANE VIEW
David Gardner
Former Vice President Mike Pence said it's a "bad idea" for Trump to accept a plane from Qatar.

Echoing Pence’s concerns, Griffin pointed out on Saturday that Qatar has also helped “shield” Hamas' finances prior to and during the War in Gaza.

“Way to step on your own message, Donald Trump,” she added.

