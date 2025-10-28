Trump’s Granddaughter Granted Special Golf Exemption

President Donald Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter has been granted a sponsor exemption to play her first professional golf tournament.

Kai Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., is currently ranked No. 461 in the American Junior Golf Association Girls (AJGA) ranking, having played three events this year.

But the high school senior is set to compete against some of the world’s top-ranked golfers next month, after she was selected to play in The Annika—a professional women’s tournament in Belleair, Florida, named after Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sorenstam, scheduled for Nov. 10-16.

The tournament cited Kai Trump’s profile as an influencer for its decision to extend her a sponsor invitation. Megan Briggs/TGL/TGL via Getty Images

“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the [Ladies Professional Golf Association] Tour,” Kai said in a release. “This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”

The teen, who has committed to playing on the University of Miami’s Division I golf team next year, has so far competed only in AJGA amateur events. She hasn’t finished inside the top 20 in any of her three tournament appearances this year, according to the Associated Press.

However, Kai has built a profile as a MAGA influencer, with more than 6 million followers across four social platforms, where her content frequently features the president.

An hour-long YouTube vlog she posted this month, titled “Playing Golf with President Donald Trump (My Grandpa),” has already racked up 3.4 million views. Her presidential cameo-filled content appears to have caught the LPGA’s attention.

Kai recently attended the Ryder Cup with Donald Trump and often plays golf the president on weekends. Her upcoming tournament promises tougher competition. Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

“Kai’s broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans,” said Ricki Lasky, LPGA Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer. “We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey, and we’re proud to work closely with our partners in Tampa Bay whose continued commitment to advancing the women’s game helps elevate the LPGA and expand its visibility.”

The Annika tournament, defended by World No. 2 Nelly Korda, also extended sponsor invitations to Wake Forest Senior Anne-Sterre den Dunnen and Northwestern All-American Lauryn Nguyen.

Sponsor invitations on the professional tour are extended to players who have not qualified on merit alone through a combination of high-level performances or by maintaining strong relationships with a network of sponsors.

Kai stirred controversy last month after she hawked her new line of eponymous merchandise by wearing one of her $130 sweatshirts on the South Lawn of the White House alongside the president.