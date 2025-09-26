Trump Granddaughter Parades Her $130 Merch on White House Lawn

President Donald Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter is following in the family’s tireless tradition of leveraging their presidential connections to enrich themselves.

Kai Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., showed off her new line of eponymous merchandise by wearing one of the sweatshirts on the South Lawn of the White House alongside the president on Friday.

The sweatshirts, which feature Kai’s name or initials in three different places, are available on her website for the low, low price of $130.

The 18-year-old has used the White House to promote her merchandise on social media. Instagram/Kai Trump

She managed to secure some free promotion as she departed the White House with the president on the Marine One helicopter on their way to watch the Ryder Cup.

Kai had already used the White House for a photoshoot to launch the range on social media, where she has garnered millions of followers after becoming something of a MAGA influencer since last year.

“This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here,” Kai wrote to her nearly two million Instagram followers and 3.3 million TikTok fans on Thursday.

“From the quality of the fabric to the details in the designs, I wanted to create a piece that isn’t just merch but a staple you can wear anywhere.”

A White House spokesperson told the Daily Beast: “There is no prohibition against taking pictures on White House grounds nor is there a government endorsement of her product, so there is no issue here.”

Confusingly, in another social media video, Kai offered her fans a chance to win one of four signed “hoodies,” despite none of the tops available from her online store being hooded.

Kai, who plays varsity golf for the Benjamin School team in Florida, isn’t just relying on sweatshirts to earn money. The young Trump is also said to have earned a million dollars through multiple golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals.

The 18-year-old isn’t the only one in the Trump family to have used the White House for promotional gain. In March, President Trump essentially turned the White House lawn into a Tesla car showroom to help his former close ally, Elon Musk.

Trump desperately tried to show support for the electric car company after it suffered plunging sales and mass boycotts due to controversies surrounding Musk, including appearing to give a Nazi salute on stage during an event celebrating the president’s January inauguration.

Trump, who as president is not allowed to drive for security reasons, said he would let his White House staff use the red Model S Tesla he received from Musk.

However, following the pair’s spectacular fallout, Trump was instead looking to get rid of the vehicle altogether, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy reported in June.