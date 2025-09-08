A New Trump Granddaughter Enters the Spotlight

Trumpland

Arabella Kushner, the teenage daughter of Jared and Ivanka, was shown across the world during Sunday’s U.S. Open final.

U.S. President Donald Trump and granddaughter Arabella Kushner attend the Men's Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025.
Another member of President Donald Trump’s family has been thrust into the limelight after appearing alongside her 79-year-old grandfather at the U.S. Open final.

Arabella Kushner, the 14-year-old daughter of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, was spotted next to the president in the stands as they watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Jannik Sinner at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sunday.

The teenager sat among some of Trump’s closest allies, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, her father, and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. President Donald Trump and granddaughter to Donald Trump Arabella Kushner stand for the national anthem.
Donald Trump booed before and during the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Conspicuously absent from the match, however, was Arabella’s mother, Ivanka, despite Trump’s eldest daughter’s well-known fondness for sports and active lifestyle. Ivanka has even reportedly been working with UFC president Dana White on a outlandish plan to stage a fight event on the grounds of the White House.

Arabella, the eldest of Jared and Ivanka’s three children, was forced to endure the awkward moment of hearing her grandfather being loudly booed when he appeared on the big screens during the final. The president’s appearance at the U.S. Open also caused the game to be delayed because of the required additional security.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) points to his son-in-law Jared Kushner (R) during the U.S. Open men's singles final at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the U.S. Open finals on September 7, 2025 in New York City.
Arabella went on to sit next to her father in the row behind Donald Trump during the game. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Her appearance at the U.S. Open comes just over a year after another one of Trump’s grandchildren, Kai Trump, 18, was introduced to the political stage by giving a speech the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July 2024.

Daughter of Donald Trump Jr. Kai Trump attends the third day of Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kai Trump was just 17 when she gave a speech at the Republican National Convention last July. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Since then, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. has turned her newfound fame to become somewhat of a MAGA influencer, boasting millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, as well as multiple golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Whether Arabella will follow her cousin’s path and embrace the Trump name to boost her own profile remains to be seen. So far, she has largely avoided the spotlight, apart from occasional family photos shared by her mother on social media.

She has also attended White House events with her other grandfather, Charles Kushner, a convicted felon pardoned by Trump who was controversially confirmed as U.S. ambassador to France in May.

President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, his children Arabella and Theodore, Ivanka Trump, Seryl Kushner and U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner attend a flag-raising ceremony on a newly installed pole on the South Lawn of the White House on June 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.
The teenager attended a flag-raising ceremony along with the fellow Trumps and Kushners at the White House in June. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of UPresident Donald Trump, and her children Arabella Rose and Joseph Frederick arrive for an event with the Philadelphia Eagles on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Arabella was also present when her mother and brother joined Donald Trump in meeting the Philadelphia Eagles following their Super Bowl win in April. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

She did cause a potential headache in the run-up to the 2024 election when it emerged that she and her mother, Ivanka, attended one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Miami, Florida, at a time when the president’s hatred of the singer was national news.

Swift endorsed Trump’s 2024 rival, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election, just weeks before the mother and daughter attended the show.

Ivanka also revealed last July 2024 that Arabella was given a Taylor Swift-inspired cake for her 13th birthday.

During Sunday’s match, the teen did not remain by Trump’s side throughout. She eventually moved to sit next to her father, one row behind the president.

Alcaraz ultimately beat Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to claim his sixth Grand Slam title.

