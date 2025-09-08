A New Trump Granddaughter Enters the Spotlight

Another member of President Donald Trump’s family has been thrust into the limelight after appearing alongside her 79-year-old grandfather at the U.S. Open final.

Arabella Kushner, the 14-year-old daughter of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, was spotted next to the president in the stands as they watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Jannik Sinner at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Sunday.

The teenager sat among some of Trump’s closest allies, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, her father, and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Donald Trump booed before and during the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Conspicuously absent from the match, however, was Arabella’s mother, Ivanka, despite Trump’s eldest daughter’s well-known fondness for sports and active lifestyle. Ivanka has even reportedly been working with UFC president Dana White on a outlandish plan to stage a fight event on the grounds of the White House.

Arabella, the eldest of Jared and Ivanka’s three children, was forced to endure the awkward moment of hearing her grandfather being loudly booed when he appeared on the big screens during the final. The president’s appearance at the U.S. Open also caused the game to be delayed because of the required additional security.

Arabella went on to sit next to her father in the row behind Donald Trump during the game. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Her appearance at the U.S. Open comes just over a year after another one of Trump’s grandchildren, Kai Trump, 18, was introduced to the political stage by giving a speech the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July 2024.

Kai Trump was just 17 when she gave a speech at the Republican National Convention last July. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Since then, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. has turned her newfound fame to become somewhat of a MAGA influencer, boasting millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, as well as multiple golf-related endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Whether Arabella will follow her cousin’s path and embrace the Trump name to boost her own profile remains to be seen. So far, she has largely avoided the spotlight, apart from occasional family photos shared by her mother on social media.

She has also attended White House events with her other grandfather, Charles Kushner, a convicted felon pardoned by Trump who was controversially confirmed as U.S. ambassador to France in May.

The teenager attended a flag-raising ceremony along with the fellow Trumps and Kushners at the White House in June. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Arabella was also present when her mother and brother joined Donald Trump in meeting the Philadelphia Eagles following their Super Bowl win in April. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

She did cause a potential headache in the run-up to the 2024 election when it emerged that she and her mother, Ivanka, attended one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Miami, Florida, at a time when the president’s hatred of the singer was national news.

Swift endorsed Trump’s 2024 rival, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election, just weeks before the mother and daughter attended the show.

Ivanka also revealed last July 2024 that Arabella was given a Taylor Swift-inspired cake for her 13th birthday.

During Sunday’s match, the teen did not remain by Trump’s side throughout. She eventually moved to sit next to her father, one row behind the president.