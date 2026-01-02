Trump’s Niece Reveals What Makes Him ‘So Needy’

The black sheep of the Trump clan has lifted the lid on why she believes the MAGA leader is “so damaged, so needy, and so grasping.”

“We need to understand the dangers of having such a damaged, depraved deviant in the Oval Office,” Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., said in a video uploaded to YouTube on Thursday.

The progressive-leaning scion of the Trump family, herself a psychologist, went on to suggest the president’s “black hole of need” owes largely to the trauma she believes he sustained as a child at the hands of his father Fred Sr., who she described as “a patriarchal, authoritarian sociopath.”

Mary Trump has warned Americans need to understand the "danger" of having someone like her uncle in office. Mary Trump Live

As evidence that President Donald Trump’s resulting “need for affirmation” has left him “incapable of growing, learning or evolving” since the age of 3, she pointed to his acceptance of global soccer organization FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts—a venue the MAGA leader has since renamed after himself.

Trump’s receipt of the award in December, which critics say was invented entirely for him, followed his bitter disappointment at being passed over for last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The black sheep of the Trump clan attributes the president's "neediness" to his childhood treatment at the hands of his father, Fred Trump Sr. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

That snub came despite a concerted public and private campaign by Trump and his allies to secure him perhaps the most coveted award on the planet, largely by pushing highly contested claims the president has solved a litany of otherwise intractable conflicts since assuming office for the second time last January.

“The Nobel Peace Prize Donald so unaccountably craves will never be his because he keeps murdering people on boats in the Caribbean Sea and starving children in America and abroad,” Mary Trump said in her video. “So, the powers that be at FIFA came up with a FIFA Peace Prize.”

As evidence of Trump's constant need for flattery, Mary Trump pointed to the president's receipt last year of FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize. Pool/Getty Images

Far from a moment of triumph, the psychologist argues the ceremony should instead only have embarrassed the president, given how obvious she believes it was that the honor was invented to keep him from interfering with this year’s FIFA World Cup, set to be held at venues across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“If Donald had any self-awareness at all, which of course he does not, he’d be embarrassed, ashamed by that,” she went on. “He’s being mocked and manipulated.”

As for why the president appears to place so much stock in otherwise “meaningless gestures,” she further speculated that “maybe, he desperately hopes, someday that void will be filled.”

“We are here because the one thing Donald most desperately needs, and has never gotten, and will never get because of how damaged and depraved his own father made him, is love,” she said. “That is why Donald constantly needs more of everything else, believing that somehow, getting it will fill the void.”