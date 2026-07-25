Trump’s Panicked Goons Trigger a Leaking Frenzy

President Donald Trump’s aides are leaking from the West Wing because his war with Iran has sent his second term fully off the rails.

That’s according to the Daily Beast’s editor-in-chief Hugh Dougherty, who says that Trump and his aides are scrambling because the president’s war with Iran, which has tanked his approval rating just as fast as it has spiked the country’s gas prices, is raging with no end in sight.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“This is a portrait of a West Wing where it is all going wrong,” Dougherty told host Joanna Coles on Friday’s The Daily Beast Podcast. “Donald Trump is in the Oval Office shouting, swearing, screaming, and powerless with rage. He’s kind of like King Lear.”

Dougherty continued, “He’s a ranting, mad king. It’s all because, as you say, of this war, which he started.”

Insiders leaked to The Wall Street Journal this week that Trump melted down in the Oval Office over failed negotiations with Iran. He reportedly raged at one point that the adversary’s leaders are “scumbags and lunatics,” amid other expletives.

Leakers told The Wall Street Journal this week that President Donald Trump melted down in a profane tirade over his failed negotiations with Iran. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The first year of MAGA 2.0 was devoid of the sort of leaks that marred Trump’s first term, during which devastating anecdotes emerged from the West Wing on a near-weekly basis.

Trump’s current chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was widely credited with tightening up leaks from in and around the Oval Office at the start of this term. However, Dougherty says the floodgates are open now that the war with Iran has taken a sledgehammer to Trump’s approval rating.

Coles said that Trump’s failures in the Middle East—he initially vowed that his war with Iran, now in its 21st week, would last six weeks at most—have him spiraling across the board.

“We remember from the first administration there were tons of leaks,” Coles said. “It was just like a sieve... But what’s going on now? Because it feels chaotic, it feels like this is out of control. Donald Trump has no idea what to do. He’s throwing tariffs back around despite the fact that the Supreme Court said no more tariffs, dude. So it seems, like you say, he’s a mad king. He seems like a president out of control.”

This sort of chaos has primed the White House for leaks, Dougherty said.

“These leaks are the sign of a West Wing where things are going wrong, but also, the control has been lost,” Dougherty said. “Susie Wiles was supposed to keep it all buttoned down, and yeah, for the first few months, certainly—maybe the first year, but definitely the very first few months of this administration—we didn’t get a lot of leaks. And now we have a gusher.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about its leaking problem.

Dougherty predicts that things will get worse before they get better for Trump. Gas prices rose again on Friday to reach a national average of $4.11 a gallon—nearly $1 more than the cost a year ago. With no end to the war with Iran in sight, that price will likely continue to rise.

“We’re getting leaks because this West Wing, this administration, the staff around Donald Trump don’t know what to do,” Dougherty said. “They are talking endlessly, or they are gossiping endlessly, about the craziness of this.”

He added, “The idea that Donald Trump is in the Oval Office shouting that the Iranians are effing scumbags, effing lunatics, and that the only option is to go and bomb them harder and harder does not reflect well on Donald Trump. This isn’t a strategic mind.”