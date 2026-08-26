Trump’s UFO Obsession Takes a Humiliating Turn

A scientist whom the White House appointed to lead an outside group on the national security risks of UFOs says aliens wouldn’t care who the president is.

Dr. Avi Loeb, a Harvard theoretical physicist, was appointed chairman of the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Science Advisory Council in June—a decision that drew criticism from some of his peers, the Associated Press reported at the time. Loeb, 64, will report the council’s findings to a White House panel, which Donald Trump created to try to declassify more information on UAPs and potential extraterrestrial life.

In an interview Tuesday with Alternet, Loeb, who led Harvard’s astronomy department until 2020, gave his prediction for how aliens would view human life on Earth.

“If aliens landed on Earth tomorrow, would you be glad President Trump is in office?” Senior Editor Matthew Rozsa asked.

Loeb addressed the question from aliens’ perspective.

Loeb's appointment drew criticism from some of his peers. DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

“A visit by aliens — if they arrived, they likely wouldn’t care much about how we’ve divided up the land on Earth’s surface. Anything we care deeply about—disputes over territory, nationality, ethnic origin, the things we read about constantly in the news—probably isn’t important at all to a visitor from far away, because Earth is just a tiny rock, a few millionths of the mass of the sun, left over from the sun’s formation,” he said.

“It’s a tiny fraction of the real estate available in the Milky Way,” he continued. “If someone arrives from the vast expanses of interstellar space, recognizing how humans divided up territory on Earth is a very low priority for them. They wouldn’t care about the United States, and they wouldn’t care who its president is.”

Loeb went on to say that contact with extraterrestrials would be “a great opportunity to learn about new technologies, new science, our technological future.”

An image of one of the FBI case files included in the Pentagon release related to UFOs. The files include investigative records, eyewitness testimonies, and newspaper clippings between June 1947 and July 1968. Defense Department

“If they arrive in our backyard before we arrive in theirs, they’re probably far more advanced,” he said. “We’ve had just one century of modern science and technology since the discovery of quantum mechanics, which underlies artificial intelligence and our best technology. If they’ve had a thousand years, a million years, or a billion years since their equivalent discovery, who knows how much more advanced they’d be? For us, it’s an opportunity to learn.”

In June, the UAP Governance Board, which Loeb’s team and other advisory groups support, met for the first time, amid some congressional Republicans amplifying claims that the government is concealing evidence of alien life on Earth.

Loeb was skeptical of those claims.

“My impression is the government is baffled by not being able to infer the nature of some of these objects,” he previously told the AP.

In May, following Trump’s February directive, the Defense Department began releasing files related to UFOs and “extraterrestrial life.” The files included images and transcripts from NASA’s Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 missions, as well as FBI case files and photos, Defense Department reports on UAPs, and State Department cables.