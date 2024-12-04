Donating $1M for Trump’s Inauguration Gets You Dinner With Melania

Donors who give $1 million to Donald Trump’s inauguration can expect to receive perks including a dinner with Melania Trump, according to a report.

The benefits, which will also be made available to those who raise $2 million for the event, also include tickets for a reception with the president-elect’s Cabinet picks and another dinner with Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha, according to The New York Times .

The elite-level donors will get as many as six tickets to eight different events across from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, according to a flier titled “Trump Vance Inaugural Committee Benefits” obtained by the Times. One of those events is the swearing-in ceremony itself on Jan. 20, according to Axios . Tickets for the ceremony are otherwise free —though only a limited number are made publicly available through members of Congress.

The flier instead bills an “elegant and intimate dinner with President Donald J. Trump and Mrs. Melania Trump” on Jan. 19 as “the pinnacle event” that donors and fundraisers will receive, according to the Times.

Melania hadn’t confirmed that she would be present for the inauguration festivities before the flier was sent out. The former first lady will also attend an interfaith “One America, One Light Sunday Service” with her husband on the Sunday before his inauguration.

Big donors and fundraisers will also get tickets to a black-tie “Starlight Ball” on the evening of the inauguration where the Trumps and Vances will also make an appearance, according to Axios.

A deadline to RSVP is set for Jan. 10, The Hill reports.

Donors could give even more than $1 million to the Trump committee if they really wanted to impress the incoming president as there is no donation limit, according to the Times, though any gift over $200 is reported to the FEC.