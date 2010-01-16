Donors Backing Ford Due to Breakup?

CHEAT SHEET
Breaking up is hard to do—but it's even harder when your ex-boyfriend's sister is an influential fundraiser. According to the New York Post, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has told people that Steve Rattner and Maureen White—two married major Democratic donors—are throwing their weight behind her infamously well-groomed rival Harold Ford Jr. because of an acrimonious split between Gillibrand and White's brother. White denied the claim, pointing out that she and Rattner donated to Gillibrand after the breakup. She said she believed that the split was "amicable."