1
Prince Harry: Meghan and I Are Staying in the U.S.
NOT GOING ANYWHERE
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 12.04.24 6:43PM EST 
Harry and Meghan
Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty I

Prince Harry has said he and his wife Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the U.K. and intend to continue residing with their family in America. The Duke of Sussex made the comments on stage while being interviewed at The New York Times’ DealBook Conference Wednesday. Prince Harry said, “I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here.” Harry, who is in a protracted legal tussle with the U.K. government about his security, said that safety concerns meant there were things he can do with his children in America that he “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K.” Asked why he and Meghan left the U.K., Harry said: “We were running from something. Quite a few things, actually.” Harry added that his focus was on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be.” Harry also said he was opposed to an outright ban on children using social media for practical reasons, but urged authorities to make tech companies more accountable.

Read it at New York Times

2
UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin’s Surprise Stop Before Killing of Brian Thompson
CAFFEINATED KILLER
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 12.04.24 5:06PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 4:50PM EST 
Suspected shooter of Brian Thompson
NYPD

The assassin who cooly gunned down the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of witnesses on Wednesday morning made a head-scratching stop before he carried out his hit. New photos released by police show that the suspect dipped into a nearby Starbucks just before he descended upon the Midtown Hilton around 6:45 a.m. to fatally shoot the 50-year-old Thompson as he walked there to give a speech at an investors meeting. The new photos—pulled from security footage—revealed only the alleged gunman’s eyes and hands, as he was wearing the same black facemask and black hoodie he wore during the shooting. Police did not say if the mystery man ordered anything at the coffee joint or if—by some extreme luck—he happened to give his first name for his hypothetical order. Police said the gunman “targeted” Thompson and fled the scene on an e-bike after shooting the health insurance CEO in his calf and back. He remained at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

Read it at New York Post

3
Trump Books Traditional Media in Rebuke of Pals for First TV Interview
WHAT GOES AROUND
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 12.04.24 5:07PM EST 
Former President Donald Trump and moderator Kristen Welker
William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty

Donald Trump’s coming back home...to NBC. The president-elect will sit down with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker for his first network interview since he won the presidency again last month. The conversation will tape on Friday before it airs on Sunday, and the network plans to release the full interview and transcript after it concludes. The sit-down marks a turn for Trump, who effectively shunned traditional media outlets in the run-up to the election in favor of either gabs with Fox News or lengthy debates with Joe Rogan. The interview comes more than a year after Welker launched her show with a Trump interview in September 2023, which critics—including at the Daily Beast—derided as unchallenging and ineffective despite Welker’s skill as an interviewer. Trump has previously derided Welker as “terrible,” “horrible,” and a “radical left Democrat.”

4
Teacher Dies After Bat Attack in Classroom
'SO RANDOM'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.04.24 5:36PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 5:19PM EST 
Leah Seneng, a Dos Palos, California art teacher who died of rabies after being bitten by a bat.
Leah Seneng Facebook

A 60-year-old California art teacher died after being bit by a bat in her classroom, according to officials. Leah Seneng died on Nov. 22, a month after removing a bat from her classroom at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos. Before class started, the teacher discovered the bat and “scooped it up to take it outside,” unaware that it had rabies, friend and family spokesperson Laura Splotch told NBC News. Seneng thought she had just been scratched, and didn’t seek immediate treatment, Splotch said. After not having any symptoms for weeks, Seneng went on Nov. 18 to the hospital, where it was determined that the classroom encounter likely gave her rabies. Her condition quickly worsened and she died four days later. NBC News reported that it was the first rabies death in Fresnno County since 1992. According to the CDC, less than 10 people die each year in the United States. The teacher is survived by her daughter and husband. “It’s very shocking, still, to think that she’s no longer around because of something so random,” Splotch said to NBC News.

Read it at NBC News

5
Hegseth Vows to Abstain from Alcohol if Confirmed
CUTTING BACK
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.04.24 5:09PM EST 
Pete Hegseth
Fox News host and National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth was nominated to serve as Trump's Secretary of Defense. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s secretary of defense pick, Pete Hegseth, said he would quit drinking if confirmed to the position, CNN correspondent Manu Raju reported Wednesday. “He views the job as so important that he volunteered that,” Senate Armed Services Chairman Roger told Raju. “I didn’t ask him.” The New Yorker published a bombshell report Sunday that alleged Hegseth had a history of drinking heavily at work while the president of a veteran’s advocacy group. Then several former Fox News colleagues shared with NBC News that Hegseth’s drinking was concerning and affected his job as a morning host. Hegseth denied having a drinking problem in an interview with Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, though he did not address the allegations about his behavior at work. Hegseth’s candidacy has been marred by a number of scandals, including multiple sexual assault allegations, infidelities and a leaked letter written by his mother calling him an “abuser.”

6
Satanic Temple to Offer Religious Program for Public Elementary Students
SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.04.24 4:15PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 4:12PM EST 
The Baphomet statue is seen in the conversion room at the Satanic Temple where a "Hell House" is being held in Salem, Massachusetts on October 8, 2019.
The Baphomet statue is seen in the conversion room at the Satanic Temple where a "Hell House" is being held in Salem, Massachusetts on October 8, 2019. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

The Satanic Temple will begin offering a religious studies program at a public elementary school in Ohio after a parent’s request. Seeking an alternative to the school’s Christian release program, a concerned parent at Edgewood Elementary school in Marysville, Ohio requested for a different program to be implemented at the school for non-Christian students. The school’s initial release program, organized by LifeWise Academy, sees students being removed from classes for 55 minutes each week to study the Bible or visit local churches. With the Satanic Temple’s new program, the Hellion Academy of Independent Learning (Hail), students at Edgewood can instead partake in “self-directed learning” and “good works in the community” once every month, where they’ll also have “inspirational guest speakers” and “tons of fun,” per the organization’s Facebook page. The Satanic Temple identifies as a “non-theistic” church, meaning it doesn’t believe in deities like God or Satan, but rather claims it is instead on a mission to promote pluralism among different religious views. “We aren’t trying to shut the LifeWise Academy down,” June Everett, an ordained minister at the Temple, told WCMH. “But I do think a lot of school districts don’t realize when they open the door for one religion, they open it for all of them.”

Read it at WCMH

7

Donors Flood Missing Hawaii Woman’s Venmo After Learning She Left U.S.

TREAT YOURSELF
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.04.24 5:31PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 5:30PM EST 
Hannah Kobayashi.
Hannah Kobayashi was reported missing in November. California Department of Justice

Missing woman Hannah Kobayashi’s Venmo account has reportedly been flooded with donations after news broke that she recently crossed into Mexico. The Hawaii native was initially reported missing by family on Nov. 11 after failing to board a connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York three days prior. The LA Police Department swiftly commenced an investigation into Kobayashi’s disappearance to determine if there was any foul play. On Monday, however, surveillance footage from Customs and Border Protection showed Kobayashi crossing into Mexico alone with her luggage, seemingly unharmed, the day before. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell disclosed that Kobayashi had been “classified a voluntary missing person” in a press conference on Monday, adding that foul play is no longer suspected in her disappearance. Following the update, Venmo users have been sending money and recommendations to Kobayashi for her apparent trip to Mexico, according to The Daily Mail. “I hope you’re safe. You don’t owe an explanation. Here’s some taco money, girl. Have fun!,” one user wrote. Another said, “Way to make it to Mexico girlie! Have a chicharron on me!”

Read it at Daily Mail

8
‘Frasier’ Star to Release Memoir About His Sister’s Murder
FAMILY MATTERS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.04.24 3:52PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 3:14PM EST 
Kelsey Grammer at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala held at Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)
Kelsey Grammer at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2024 Gala held at Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 4, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images) Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer is set to release a memoir in 2025 about his sister, Karen, and her murder in 1975. Karen, who was 18 at the time of her death, was kidnapped by multiple men from her job at Red Lobster. She was later stabbed to death after being raped. In a People exclusive, Grammer talked about his sister’s memory, and the healing journey he and his family have been on since the tragedy. “It is not a grief book. It is a life book, a celebration of Karen’s life,” Grammer, 69, told the outlet. “From a loving brother, I invite you to meet Karen. To know her and remember her with me.” Grammer has faced multiple other untimely deaths in his family. His father was killed by a trespasser on his property when the actor was just 13-years-old, which was five years before his sister’s death. Then in 1980, his two half brothers dying in a scuba diving incident. The memoir, entitled, “Karen: A Brother Remembers,” is expected to be released in May 2025. “Fifty years hence, I learned that love, that our love, is forever,” Grammer said.

Read it at PEOPLE

9
William and Harry Can’t Even Be in the Same Room Virtually
WORLDS APART
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 12.04.24 2:21PM EST 
Harry and William
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry are engaging in yet another very public display showing how toxic their relationship has become by refusing, once again, to appear together at an award ceremony honoring their mother’s legacy. While Harry will appear via pre-recorded video at the Diana Awards tomorrow, William will not attend and instead handed out letters to the winners on Wednesday. It’s arguably a slightly less absurd solution than that employed at another awards ceremony for the charity in March this year, which saw William speak live at the event with Harry’s speech delayed till after he had left. Adding to the sense of bitterness back then, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced the launch of her American Riviera Orchard brand on Instagram minutes before William took to the stage. Prince William’s new letter seemed to adopt some Sussex buzzwords, with the future king writing: “I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond. You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better.”

Read it at Newsweek

10
Trump Selects Space Traveler to Head NASA
ROCKETMAN
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.04.24 2:15PM EST 
Jared Isaacman attends WIRED Celebrates 30th Anniversary With LiveWIRED at The Midway SF on December 05, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for WIRED

Donald Trump picked tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, the president-elect announced on Truth Social. Isaacman currently serves as the CEO of the payments-technology company Shift4 Payments. The billionaire has also helped pioneer private space travel by funding Elon Musk’s SpaceX flights. “Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration,” Trump said in a post. Isaacman has been on two SpaceX flights, first in 2021 and most recently in September. “On my last mission to space, my crew and I traveled farther from Earth than anyone in over half a century. I can confidently say this second space age has only just begun,” Isaacman wrote on X following the announcement. “At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization.”

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

