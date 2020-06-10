Donors Ready to Bail on Wichita State for Canceling Ivanka Speech
Koch Industries and its foundations have donated millions to Wichita State University in recent years. But The Wichita Eagle reports Koch and other big donors are threatening to cut off financial support because the school canceled a speech by Ivanka Trump. After faculty, students, and alumni blasted the decision to have the First Daughter speak at commencement, President Jay Golden rescinded the offer. Now a former member of the Kansas Board of Regents says backers are re-evaluating their largesse and the only thing that will change their mind is a pink slip for Golden. Koch’s chief financial officer told the Eagle he’s not calling for anyone to be fired but added, “I believe WSU handled this situation incorrectly and the administration could have handled it very differently. This will weigh heavily on my ultimate decision.”