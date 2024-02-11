Donors Shun House Republicans Who Voted to Oust Kevn McCarthy
TIME OUT
It’s not easy being one of the House Republicans who voted to kick Kevin McCarthy to the curb. According to CNN, some of the eight GOP members of Congress who chose to oust McCarthy from the speakership in October—known as the Gaetz Eight after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—have lost donors since the move. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said he’s been cut off by some “very wealthy” former backers. “They’ve been very kind to me in the past, and I hope that we can mend the fences,” Burchett said. “I can get them back in the fold. But if I don’t, I’m still friends with them. I’m not vindictive.” Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona has also lost donors but says, “We knew that that was a risk.” Of course, others are facing more than a loss of money; they now have significant primary challenges. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was also expelled from two center-right House caucus groups. “She really wants to be a caucus of one,” an unnamed House Republican told CNN. “So we obliged her.” She shrugged it off. “The DC swamp doesn’t want me back—too bad,” she told CNN.