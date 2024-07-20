‘Don’t Be The Villain, Disney’: Four Unions Vote To Strike Over Low Wages
WALK OUT
The rhythmic hum of rollercoasters and children’s laughter might come to a screeching halt after 99 percent of four Disneyland unions voted to authorize a strike on Friday. The unions, representing almost 14,000 Disney “cast members” at the California resort chain, are struggling to negotiate a new contract that would increase wages after their old one expired on June 16. The strike authorization vote doesn’t guarantee the workers will walk off the job, but it does give them permission to do so without being disciplined or fired once a strike is called. “We have given the company more than enough time to do the right thing,” The Disney Workers Rising bargaining committee wrote on X. The group added that if Disney didn’t agree to the negotiated contract when talks resume Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23, the unions would “move forward with the actions we need to take and that you have overwhelmingly voiced your support for.”