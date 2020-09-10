Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Pleads Not Guilty to Charges Relating to Kids’ Deaths
GOING TO TRIAL
Lori Vallow, the doomsday prepper whose two children were found dead in June after a months-long search, has entered not guilty pleas to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. The bodies of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were found in shallow graves on the rural Idaho property of Vallow’s new husband Chad Daybell, an author of Mormon apocalyptic fiction novels. Vallow allegedly hid the whereabouts of her children for months and was initially arrested for child desertion, however, after the kids’ bodies were found, she was hit with charges of conspiring with Daybell to hide the remains. No one has been charged with the kids’ murders. Vallow’s jury trial will begin on March 22, 2021.