Doomsday Stepdad Says ‘the Kids Are Safe’—But No Details

Read it at ABC News
Chad Daybell, the doomsday writer whose two stepchildren have been missing for five months, told an ABC News reporter on Monday that “the kids are safe”—but offered no proof or details. Daybell gave his first remarks beyond a “no comment” as he left Hawaii, where his wife Lori Vallow is jailed, for Idaho, where she will be extradited to face child desertion and contempt of court charges. Daybell and Vallow got married in October, not long after their previous spouses died. Vallow’s 17-year-old daughter Tylee and 7-year-old son J.J. have not been seen since September and Idaho police say they could be in danger.