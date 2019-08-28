CHEAT SHEET
Dorian Strengthens Into Category 1 Hurricane as It Hits U.S. Virgin Islands
Dorian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday as it hit the U.S. Virgin Islands and headed toward Puerto Rico. According to ABC News, the storm is projected to move north after passing to the east of Puerto Rico and is expected to hit Florida over the weekend. By the time it makes landfall in the Sunshine State, it could be a Category 3 hurricane, forecasters warned. In the meantime, Puerto Rico may experience flash flooding, winds up to 75 miles per hour, and up to 10 inches of rain through Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Puerto Rican government said it was prepared for Dorian, and President Trump recently approved an emergency declaration to provide federal assistance to the territory.