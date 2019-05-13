Doris Day, Icon of the Silver Screen, Dies at Age 97

Doris Day—one of the biggest Hollywood movie stars of the 1950 and ’60s—has died at the age of 97, her foundation has announced. Day is best known for her starring roles in such films as Calamity Jane, Pillow Talk, and Love Me or Leave Me, and especially for “Que Sera Sera,” which won an Oscar in 1956 for Best Original Song when she sang it in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much. The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed she died Monday at her home in Carmel Valley, California, surrounded by close friends. She recently came down with a serious case of pneumonia, which led to her death, the foundation said. She was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004. George W. Bush said it “a good day for America when Doris Marianne von Kappelhoff of Evanston, Ohio, decided to become an entertainer.”