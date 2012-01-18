Double Snowstorm Threatens Northwest

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
The rest of the country hasn't seen much snow this year, but the Pacific Northwest may be in for a major snowstorm today, with forecasts calling for between 5 and 10 inches of snow in the Seattle-Tacoma area and hurricane-level gusts along the coast. Today's snowfall, coming from twin winter storms, could equal Seattle's annual average. More than two dozen flights into the area have been canceled and schools in western Washington have canceled classes.