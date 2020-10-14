Scouted’s Favorite Mugs Are Half Off For Prime Day

- Save $12 on a set of two double-walled insulated mugs
- Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth won’t drink her coffee out of anything but a double walled glass. The insulation keeps coffee hotter for longer, while keeping the outside cool to the touch.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Double walled glasses are our favorites. They highlight whatever you’re drinking while keeping it hotter (or colder) for longer. They are sturdier than traditional glassware, yet remain lightweight. They cold to the touch even if something is inside, meaning no more burnt fingers.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses
Down From $24
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.