Trumpland

Doug Emhoff’s Law Firm May Be Trump’s Next Victim

LAWYER UP

The former second gentleman joined the firm in January.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 9: Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff watch as the casket of former President Jimmy Carter is carried away during state funeral services at the National Cathedral at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The president’s wrath has its new target: Doug Emhoff’s law firm, where he began working after Kamala Harris’ election loss.

The company, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, has learned that it is among a list of firms the Trump administration has decided to chastise, according to reporting by The New York Times.

Alongside Emhoff, the firm also employs an investigator who worked for the Jan. 6 congressional committee probing into Donald Trump’s involvement in the Capitol insurrection; and a litigator who pushed a lawsuit against Rudy Guiliani by two Georgia election workers. Guiliani was found to have defamed the workers, and was ordered to pay out $148 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doug Emhoff Gets Back to Work After White House Gig EndsPARTY’S OVER
Amethyst Martinez
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff exit the White House just before Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

The former second gentleman joined the firm in January, working to resume his legal career after Harris’ vice presidential gig. His job is to advise corporations, boards and individuals navigating reputational crisis.

This is not the first law firm the Trump administration has gone after. Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, Covington & Burling, alongside other firms have all been targeted by threats and executive orders. Some have chose to make a deal with Trump instead, bowing down to his demands as he threatens yanking security clearances and federal contracts.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, for example, chose to offer $100 million worth of pro bono legal services preemptively before it was even mentioned in an order, while also promising to avoid “illegal DEI discrimination,” according to Business Insider. Trump called the arrangement “essentially a settlement.”

Many of the law firms employ those who have went against his agenda in the past, while his reasoning has been “grossly unethical misconduct.” Three firms have taken Trump to court, all granted restraining orders, The New York Times reported.

Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJoe Rogan Splits From Trump on ‘Horrific’ Deportations
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsTrump Administration Admits Accidentally Deporting Maryland Father to El Salvador Mega Prison
Janna Brancolini
MediaYale Fascism Expert Flees the U.S. for a Chilling Reason
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics28-Year-Old Installed as Head of Agency That Defied DOGE
Amethyst Martinez
PoliticsGOP Senator Makes Stunning Admission When Asked If Trump Tariffs Will ‘Hurt’ His Voters
Tom Sanders