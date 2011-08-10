CHEAT SHEET
    Dougherty Gang Caught in CO

    Nabbed

    The Dougherty Gang's crime spree has come to an end. Colorado State Patrol officers say they caught the three siblings after a short car chase that ended in a crash. Lee Grace Dougherty and her two brothers, Ryan and Dylan, have been on the run since they shot at a police officer in central Florida. Later that day, they robbed a bank in Georgia, with one of them firing an AK-47 at the ceiling. They fled in a Subaru sedan that was later spotted in a Colorado store parking lot, where the trio quickly purchased a tent and left.

