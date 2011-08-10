Dougherty Gang Caught in CO

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Denver Post
The Dougherty Gang's crime spree has come to an end. Colorado State Patrol officers say they caught the three siblings after a short car chase that ended in a crash. Lee Grace Dougherty and her two brothers, Ryan and Dylan, have been on the run since they shot at a police officer in central Florida. Later that day, they robbed a bank in Georgia, with one of them firing an AK-47 at the ceiling. They fled in a Subaru sedan that was later spotted in a Colorado store parking lot, where the trio quickly purchased a tent and left.