Douglas, Damon in New Liberace Film

Almost 25 years after the death of Liberace, Michael Douglas will star in Behind the Candelabra, Steven Soderbergh’s new HBO film about the man who was once the highest-paid entertainer in the world. The movie will peer into the flamboyant singer’s relationship with his young lover, played by the ever-versatile Matt Damon. “Putting these two fine actors in the creative hands of Steven Soderbergh—it doesn’t get any better than that!” executive producer Jerry Weintraub raved.