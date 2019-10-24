Ex-Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder Says He’s Cleared in Sexual Misconduct Case

Read it at Richmond Times-Dispatch
Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder says a panel at Virginia Commonwealth University has cleared him of sexual misconduct allegations, overruling an outside investigator who found he had kissed a 20-year-old student against her wishes. “I was not responsible for non-consensual sexual contact,” Wilder told reporters on Thursday—though neither the university nor the woman, Sydney Black, confirmed that. Black told The Washington Post last spring that Wilder kissed her and offered to let her live with him. Wilder, 88, is a $150,000-a-year government professor at VCU.