Dow Jones Tops 10,000

Next stop, 36,000? The Dow Jones closed above 10,000 for the first time in a year on Wednesday, after a brief bobble above and below the landmark number shortly before market close. The Dow Jones crossed 10,000 for the first time in March 1999, and did not do so again until December 2003. Then, it remained above 10,000 from October 2004 to October 2008. Its record high was 14,164.53 in October 2007, before falling 7,617 points during the financial crisis. It has now recovered almost half of that loss.