Dowd: Gingrich Plays ‘Air Guitar’ With Ideas

As Herman Cain's departure gives further wind to Newt Gingrich's rise, expect some prickly attempts to pop the balloon. New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd makes a valiant effort, mocking Gingrich's pretense of being an ideas man. “He plays air guitar with ideas, producing air ideas. He ejaculates concepts, notions and theories that are as inconsistent as his behavior.” Meanwhile in The Washington Post, conservative columnist George Will joins the chorus, calling Gingrich the “least conservative candidate” who “embodies the vanity and rapacity that make modern Washington repulsive.”