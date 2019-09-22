CHEAT SHEET
ROYALTY
‘Downton Abbey’ Rules Over ‘Ad Astra’ and ‘Rambo’ at the Box Office
The big-screen return of the beloved television series Downton Abbey defied expectations and triumphed at the box-office during its opening weekend. The film, a continuation of the series, beat out Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt, and Rambo: Last Blood, which both also premiered over the weekend. Downton brought in $61.8 million worldwide, ranking it as the biggest opening weekend from a specialty studio in the past decade. The British period drama now also ranks as the second-best opening for specialty film, behind Inglourious Basterds. Moviegoers who returned to the manor, mostly older females, gave it an A CinemaScore, also besting the scores of Ad Astra, B-, and Rambo, B. Coming in behind the new releases was It: Chapter Two, which had spent two weeks atop domestic box office charts, and still pulled in $17.2 million during its third weekend.