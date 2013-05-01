‘Downton’s Lily James Cast as Cinderella

Read it at Vulture
She might be part of the upstairs on Downton Abbey, but British actress Lily James is about to get a lesson in being part of the servant class. James has been cast as Cinderella in Disney’s new live-action version of the classic movie, the studio announced on Tuesday. Shakespeare (and Harry Potter) vet Kenneth Branagh will direct, and Cate Blanchett has been signed on to play the evil stepmother. Is Maggie Smith just too busy, or can we cross our fingers that she will join as Prince Charming’s grandmother?