Dozens Arrested at Trump Tower Immigration Protest

Police arrested at least two dozen individuals protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday.

Law enforcement said the protesters will be charged with trespassing, The New York Daily News reported.

Photographs of the scene show members of the group holding signs reading “Due Process Is A Right For Everyone,” “I.C.E. and DHS Are Violating the Constitution, and “Free the CECOT Detainees,” referring to the notorious prison in El Salvador. ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement were removed from the Trump Tower lobby Monday afternoon. Fox News

“Bring them back! Bring them home!” the protesters chanted.

Police blared an audio recording warning that they would be arrested if they didn’t leave the Fifth Avenue building.

BREAKING: "Bring Them Back," Anti-ICE Activists ARRESTED inside Trump Tower after Occupying the Lobby to protest migrants deported to El Salvador pic.twitter.com/Givgo5neJj — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 9, 2025

“This is the New York City Police Department. You are occupying these premises unlawfully and without permission. I am ordering you to leave these premises now. If you refuse to leave, you may be subject to arrest,” the recording said.

Moments later, they began using zip-tie handcuffs on protesters and leading them out.

The Daily News reported that a second, larger protest was planned later Monday outside an ICE holding facility in lower Manhattan, where on Saturday several arrests were made during a pro-immigration protest.

At that location on Sunday, CBS News reported, two New York members of Congress said they were denied entry to the building’s 10th floor, where immigration advocates claim individuals are being held in inhumane conditions.

Monday’s scene in one of Donald Trump’s most well-known buildings occurred as protesters in Los Angeles have been squaring off with National Guard troops over immigration raids.

Trump, who activated the troops without the consent of Gov. Gavin Newsom or Mayor Karen Bass, on Monday mobilized 500 Marines to join them.

Police used zip-tie handcuffs on protesters in the Trump Tower lobby. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“In light of increased threats against federal officers and federal buildings, 500 active-duty U.S. Marines from Camp Pendleton will be deployed to Los Angeles to help protect federal agents and buildings,” a senior Trump administration official told the Daily Beast.