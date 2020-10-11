Dozens Attack Paris Police Station With Metal Bars and Fireworks
C’EST TERRIBLE
Around 40 unidentified people wielding metal bars used fireworks to storm a police station in Paris, France, on Saturday. Police released video showing the fireworks being launched at the Champigny-sur-Marne police station in southeast Paris followed by the gang of assailants trying to storm the door. No one was arrested and no police were injured but the precinct windows were shattered . “Violent attack last night on the police station of Champigny with mortar shots and various projectiles,” the Paris police tweeted. “No police officer was injured.” The attack on this particular station—which is in a housing estate known for drug trafficking— is the third in two years. “Little gang leaders don’t impress anyone and they will not deter our work fighting drug trafficking,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted. “Full support for our police officers who are doing a difficult job.”