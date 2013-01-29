Dozens of Bodies Found in Syria

An unthinkable massacre in Syria: activists report that dozens of bodies of men in their 20s and 30s—covered in mud, hands bound, and shot in the back of the head—were found near the banks of a river in a city north of Aleppo. There are reports of anywhere between 50 and 80 bodies in the Bustan al-Kaser neighborhood, a mostly rebel area. A video purported to be shot at the scene shows some corpses stuffed into a metal container, others on the street next to a pickup truck, and civilians in surgical gloves examining the bodies. It’s unclear who the people are or why they were killed, though the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights flagged the incident.