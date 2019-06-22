Dozens of Climate Change Protesters Arrested Outside New York Times Building

At least 70 people were arrested during a climate change protest outside of The New York Times building in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday, according to police. More than two dozen of the demonstrators from the climate action group Extinction Rebellion were arrested after blocking traffic while staging a “die-in” on Eighth Avenue, in between the Port Authority Bus Terminal and the Times building, apparently in a bid to force the newspaper to provide more coverage of what the group described as a “climate emergency.” Other demonstrators climbed up the awning and hung signs and banners on the Times building. Officials say the demonstrators blocked traffic for over three hours.