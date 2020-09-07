CHEAT SHEET
Dozens of Indiana University Students Caught Partying on Pontoon Boats
Dozens of Indian University students were caught on video partying atop boats on Lake Monroe over Labor Day weekend. Photos and video show the students grouped together, maskless, on their double-decker pontoon boats. Lake Monroe Boat Rental, which rented the students the boats, said on Facebook that it had warned the students not to meet up with other boats while on the water. When an employee went to check up on them and found the boats tied together, the company forfeited the students’ deposits and canceled all their remaining rentals for the rest of the year. A spokesperson for the university said the students could face potential sanctions for the off-campus gathering. About 300 IU students have tested positive for COVID-19.