Dozens Questioned in Istanbul Murder

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Turkish police have questioned at least two dozen people in the murder of a Staten Island woman in Istanbul but had not yet made any arrests by Monday morning. Sarai Sierra, 33, had been on the last day of her trip to Istanbul—her first trip overseas—when she disappeared. She was found over the weekend about three and a half miles from where she went missing. Istanbul’s police chief Huseyin Capkin dismissed claims that Sierra had been acting as a foreign agent, insisting “she was a tourist, walking around by herself.” So far, it’s clear only that she communicated with one person upon her arrival, a man Turkish police identified only by his first name, Taylan—and Sierra was in touch with him on the day she died.