Dr. Fauci ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got COVID at Superspreader Event
‘PRECARIOUS SITUATION’
“Absolutely not,” said America’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to CBS’ 60 Minutes when asked if he was surprised that President Trump contracted COVID-19. “I was worried he was going to get sick when I saw him,” Fauci said, adding that the Sept. 26 White House Rose Garden event was a “completely precarious situation” that flouted key CDC guidelines about physical distancing and mask-wearing that “turned out to be a superspreader event.” Fauci also acknowledged the White House had restricted his ability to speak to the media. “I certainly have not been allowed to go on many, many, many shows that have asked for me,” he said, agreeing with 60 Minutes medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook that the White House had been restricting the flow of information about the coronavirus. “It hasn’t been consistent,” Fauci commented.