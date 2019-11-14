CAUGHT
Dr. Bruce Hensel, Former KNBC Correspondent, Arrested After Child Sex Investigation
Dr. Bruce Hensel, the former medical correspondent for NBC Los Angeles, has been arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent of committing sexual acts, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. KTLA reports that police launched a child sexual exploitation investigation after detectives learned a 9-year-old girl was sharing messages and photos with someone who is believed to be Hensel. Prosecutors alleged that Hensel, 71, asked an acquaintance’s daughter to send him sexually suggestive pictures on a messaging app around Aug. 4, according to the complaint. Hensel was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with one felony count of contact with a minor for sexual purposes, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. Hensel’s attorney Steve Sitkoff said in a statement that Hensel is “completely innocent of the charge.” Hensel joined KNBC in 1987 and had a recurring segment, “Ask Dr. Bruce,” where he answered viewers’ health questions, along with appearing on the evening news.