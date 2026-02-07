These At-Home Peel Pads Are a Game Changer for My Hyper-Sensitive Skin

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Six months ago, my hyper-sensitive (and acne-prone) skin was totally done with me. To be fair, this was during my “experimental” period when I was trying tons of different products and treatments to heal my persistent breakouts. Needless to say, this trial-and-error period did more harm than good. Sure, my breakouts improved, but I damaged my already-compromised barrier, leading to irritation, dryness, redness, and flaking. On the bright side, I did learn a lot about how my skin functions. The main takeaway was that most exfoliating formulas aren’t made for my redness- and inflammation-prone skin. Plus, I found that many of the stronger exfoliants made my breakouts even worse.

I had always wanted to try resurfacing formulas like Dr. Dennis Gross’s legendary Alpha-Beta Peel Pads, but was terrified they would irritate my skin since every other exfoliator did. Then, I discovered one of Gross’ more recent iterations of these cult-favorite pads, the Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel Pads, designed specifically for super sensitive skin like mine.

These pads are perfect for people who struggle with barrier damage, dehydration, and inflammation. “The Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel was specifically created for people with sensitive or dehydrated skin who want the visible benefits of exfoliation without irritation,” says Dr Dennis Gross. “When developing this at-home micro-peel, we focused on reactive skin types, including those who experience redness, dryness, or discomfort from traditional acids but still deal with uneven tone, texture, fine lines, or clogged pores,” he said.

I can say firsthand that Gross really nailed the formulation of this peel. It’s frustrating when you deal with clogged pores and breakouts, but can’t use the formulas designed to clear them up without your skin protesting. These pads provide the perfect solution. Gross explained that these differ from some of his stronger formulations. “The exfoliating acids are balanced with calming, barrier-supporting ingredients,” he says. “This formula uses a carefully selected blend of three AHAs and BHAs that gently loosen dead skin cells while minimizing irritation.”

The pads are infused with soothing ingredients such as willowbark extract, chamomile, centella asiatica, and colloidal oatmeal to help soothe irritation while locking in moisture.

Initially, I was a little worried that these pads might be too gentle and wouldn’t do the trick for some of my more stubborn breakouts, but I’m happy to report that I was wrong. I use these three to four times a week, alternating nights with my retinal serum, and I’ve noticed my breakouts, congestion, and texture have improved significantly—all without the irritation. The best part? They work fast. I noticed a big difference in my breakouts after just a week. Not only that, the pads have helped erase some of the post-acne marks left over after my unfortunate run trying too many different exfoliants.

“Despite being gentler, the Ultra Gentle Daily Peel is still effective for keeping skin clear and preventing breakouts,” Gross says. The formula includes exfoliating and pore-clearing ingredients such as willow bark extract and mandelic acid to remove excess oil and dead skin cells that can lead to congestion. He notes that while the pads are not formulated to replace targeted treatments for severe or cystic acne, they can help manage mild breakouts and acne-prone skin without over-drying or damaging the skin.

Dealing with skin that’s prone to congestion but too sensitive for stronger exfoliants can be a journey. This is one of the few formulations that keeps my skin clear and happy without causing serious damage. I’ve come to expect at least a little stinging, redness, or irritation when using peel pads, but I experienced none of those side effects with these. If you deal with congested skin but need something super gentle, these gentle peel pads will not disappoint.

